How to Set Up a Home Composting System

Recycling has been in vogue for some time now, as humans attempt to try to live increasingly sustainable lives. We all have bins for the plastic bottles, the glass jars, the extra paper, but there’s another way you can reduce the waste you toss in a landfill: composting. All those kitchen scraps can have a second life as rich, crumbly compost that’ll put some pep in the step of your favorite plants.

Composting 101

The idea of reducing landfill waste sounds great, but not everyone is familiar with compost. So, just what is compost, and how does composting help the environment?

“It’s a great soil amendment for your garden and a really effective way to reduce food waste, one of the most pressing environmental problems we are facing right now,” says Jen Panaro, sustainable living advocate at Honestly Modern and founder of curbside composting company Wastewell in Philadelphia. “Finished compost creates healthier soil which helps increase water retention, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity in the soil.”

Composting is as much an art as a science, but there are some basic rules to making it work. For example, there are only certain things you can compost successfully in most home systems. If you put the wrong things in your composting system, you’re going to have a bad time.

“The best things to compost are organic materials such as vegetable and fruit peelings, eggshells, tea bags, coffee grounds, grass clippings and shredded paper,” says Lindsey Hyland, founder of Urban Organic Yield, based in Tucson, Arizona. “You should never compost animal products (such as meat or dairy), oils, grease or any processed food items. You should not put in items like pet waste or diseased plants and weeds with mature seeds so they don’t spread into your garden beds.”

How to Set Up a Basic Composting System

Although the phrase “home composting system” brings to mind a complicated series of bins and heavy machinery, your system doesn’t have to be complicated at all. Anyone can start composting today with an empty corner of your yard and some materials you almost certainly already have.

“A home composting system typically consists of four elements: carbon-rich materials, nitrogen-rich materials, oxygen and water,” says Hyland. “Carbon-rich materials provide the energy needed for decomposition, including brown or dry material such as leaves, straw or wood chips. Nitrogen-rich materials provide the proteins and enzymes needed for decomposition growth to take place; these include green or wet materials such as grass clippings and vegetable scraps. Oxygen is necessary for microorganisms to breathe during the decomposition of organic matter, which will generate heat in a well aerated pile. Water helps keep everything moist so that bacteria can break down the organic matter more quickly. Ensuring that your compost pile has a balanced mix of all four components will ensure effective and efficient composting at home.”

Where or how you store these four elements is up to you. You can go super basic, or you can get really complicated with it.

“At the most basic level, all you need is an outdoor area to pile up items you wish to compost,” says Diane Blazek, executive director at National Garden Bureau and All-America Selections in Downers Grove, Illinois. “The next step up would be wire cages or wooden bins to hold the composting materials. The next step up from that is to have three such cages or bins in order to have three stages of composition going at one time. A further step up is purchasing nice-looking compost bins that have easy access lids or covers and a way to remove composted materials to use in the garden.”

Another helpful tool, Blazek says, is a garden fork or other implement to help turn over piles of compost for faster decomposition. In any of the above cases, a kitchen scrap bowl or bin is convenient to gather items indoors before being deposited in the compost pile.

Composting Considerations

If you’re ready to get composting, there are a few things to keep in mind. Most importantly, you should have a solid understanding of how composting works so that your compost pile will work efficiently.

“There are a few key factors and elements needed in order to start an effective home composting system, including space, temperature, and moisture,” Hyland says.

Selecting the right materials to include in the compost pile is paramount, she says. A good mix of carbon-rich materials (such as leaves or straw) and nitrogen-rich materials, such as kitchen scraps or grass clippings, will ensure that the microbes have enough energy to break down your organic matter into nutrient-rich soil.

“A successful compost heap also needs airing at times so it doesn’t get too wet or dry, Hyland says. “Turning your compost every couple weeks with a garden fork should help keep air circulating through it.”

Composting can be a pretty easy thing to do to help the environment, but if you make it too complicated, it can become a big commitment. As long as you’re prepared for the work that can be involved, based on the input and output you expect, your composting efforts should yield black gold.

“Homeowners should consider a variety of factors like the amount of space they have, how much time they are willing to dedicate to it, if they are physically capable of managing a manual composting bin, and the volume of organic waste they intend to compost,” says Panaro.

If you aren’t going to actively manage the bin, by turning it periodically and adding brown material to go along with the food scraps, you might end up with a messy bin that attracts wildlife.

“Well-managed compost bins don’t typically smell and shouldn’t impact neighbors,” says Panero.

What to Do With Your Compost

Your end product is a dark, crumbly, earthy-smelling material and a free resource to benefit your yard. Adding finished compost to your soil helps the soil retain moisture and nutrients. It also attracts beneficial organisms to the soil and reduces the need for pesticides and fertilizers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. It reduces the potential for soil erosion and builds resiliency to the impacts of climate change.

So how to use that black gold? The EPA offers these uses for compost on its website:

— Add compost to your flower and vegetable beds, window boxes and container gardens; incorporate it into tree beds; mix it with potting soil for indoor plants; or spread it on top of the soil on your lawn.

— Compost can be used as a soil amendment or as a mulch. As a soil amendment, mix in 2 to 4 inches of compost to the top 6 to 9 inches of your soil. As a mulch, loosen the top 2 to 3 inches of soil and add a 3-inch layer of compost on the surface, a few inches away from plant stems and tree trunks.

