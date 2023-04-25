How to Plant a Pollinator Garden

Spring is in the air, and before long, the world will be abuzz with life once again. The plants we…

Spring is in the air, and before long, the world will be abuzz with life once again. The plants we all rely upon for things like food — and joy — rely on others for assistance keeping their species alive. These very important pollinators serve vital roles, but are often overlooked in our gardening plans. This is the year to plant a pollinator garden to give them all a hand.

[Benefits of Planting Trees in Your Yard]

What Is a Pollinator?

If you’re new to gardening, you may not realize that most plants rely on animals to help them reproduce. Although a few plants manage to catch pollen when the wind blows hard enough, the rest need it brought to their flowers so seeds can develop. Pollinators transfer pollen from plant to plant. Honeybees are well-known pollinators, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg.

“When we think of pollinators, we often think of bees,” says Nancy Trautz Awot, horticulture specialist at Burpee Gardening, a leading seed and plant company based in Warminster, Pennsylvania. “While bees are one of the most significant pollinators, there are many different animals that help to aid in pollination, including butterflies, birds, moths, wasps, beetles and even small mammals. All of these critters stop by flowers to drink their nectar and feed off of their pollen, helping to spread pollen from plant to plant.”

But what if you don’t care if your plants reproduce? Do pollinators matter then? Of course they do. They don’t just come to your house, they make lots of stops along the way. When you help pollinators, you help your neighbors, your community and yourself.

“Pollinators are crucial to keeping home gardens alive and producing the fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs you love,” says Charmaine Peters, farm director at Arden, a farm-centered agrihood community in Wellington, Florida. “Almost 80% of all crops grown in the world rely on pollinators to survive and without them, our ecosystem wouldn’t last.”

If you’re not sure what pollinators come to your garden, or which you might attract, Peters suggests leaving out overripe fruits like oranges to see what kinds of pollinators appear. It’s good for the pollinators, she says, and a great way to reduce food waste.

[5 Backyard Patio Ideas]

What Plants Are Best for Pollinator Gardens?

Native plants are often favorite choices for gardeners looking to put together pollinator gardens, but if you’re in the market for something a little easier to find at your local nursery or home improvement store, you still have options.

“Native plants are the most ideal option because they will require less maintenance and have the greatest chance of success in your garden,” says Trautz Awot. “However, pollinators can’t necessarily tell the difference between native and non-native plants. Supplementing your garden with non-native, noninvasive plants can help boost diversity in your garden and will ensure pollinators have access to plenty of nectar and pollen — especially if you grow plants that bloom at a variety of points throughout the year.”

She suggests plants like sunflowers, milkweed, zinnia, lavender, echinacea, calendula and monarda as easy-to-find options for pollinator gardens in most areas.

What you plant is important, but where you put those plants also matters. Taking the time to create a garden map gives your guest pollinators the best chance at success.

“Be sure to map out your garden before you plant,” says Peters. “This can be as simple as starting your garden close to a tree or bushes so that pollinators aren’t blown away by strong gusts of wind or planting a variety of crops to attract different kinds of pollinators to your garden.”

Plants are only the beginning for a pollinator garden, however. If you want pollinators to come back year after year, you’ll need to provide sheltered nesting sites, as well as a source of clean water.

“Besides creating a healthy garden with flowering plants, water is a key component in helping pollinators thrive,” says David M. Burrows, founder at Arkearth in Dallas, Texas. “Placing a small fountain or even a bird bath style water feature with a solar powered fountain will help species find water – especially during the hot summer months. To help smaller species from drowning, add a few rocks to the water feature that are above the water. A solar powered pump or fountain will keep the water fresher and reduce mosquitoes.”

The Matthaei Botanical Gardens at the University of Michigan also offers these tips:

— Choose a sunny spot that is free from strong winds.

— Plant in clusters to help bees find them more easily.

— Include a variety of flower types, colors and shapes, which will also attract a variety of pollinators.

— Plant flowers that bloom at different times.

— Include food sources for all life stages. Butterflies come from caterpillars, so grow plants for caterpillars too.

[French Drains: How Much They Cost and How They Work]

Taking Care of a Pollinator Garden

Like other gardens, pollinator gardens require some upkeep. You want to make sure they get enough water and are fed appropriately according to what plants you’re using, but there are a few other maintenance issues that you definitely want to note. For example, how you deal with pest problems may be very different.

“Pollinators are sensitive, so homeowners should avoid using chemical pesticides and fertilizers in their gardens,” says Peters. “Chemical products can easily be replaced with organic products or homegrown solutions, like composting, to keep your soil nutrient-rich and your produce healthy.”

Spray the garden with light soapy water to deter pests.

You’ll also want to be careful about winter care, since many pollinators may overwinter in or around your garden. Cutting your plants to the ground and mulching the fallen leaves, for example, could kill the insects you’re trying to encourage. And don’t rush into spring cleanup for the same reason; pollinators might still be overwintering. A good rule of thumb is to wait until temperatures are consistently about 50°F to ensure a healthy pollinator population all season, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. And during cleanup, if you notice old stems have been used for bee nesting, move them to a corner of your property to give bees a few more weeks to emerge on their own.

“During the winter months, a natural wildflower garden can be left alone to hibernate and regenerate in spring,” says Burrows. “Once established, a wildflower garden doesn’t need constant attention other than trimming back some dead foliage. Also compost your cuttings because they enrich the soil and will provide healthier, greener, and more flowering success in the following season.”

More from U.S. News

Barndominiums: What They Are and How Much They Cost

How to Clean Your Dryer Vent

Ways ‘Barkitecture’ Turns Your Home Into a Pup-Friendly Paradise

How to Plant a Pollinator Garden originally appeared on usnews.com