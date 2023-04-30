How to Fix Water Damage

Water damage can occur for any number of reasons. There could be a leak in your roof, a plumbing problem,…

Water damage can occur for any number of reasons. There could be a leak in your roof, a plumbing problem, a major weather event or even just a spill from a messy kiddo. No matter how it happens, though, it’s how you act next that matters.

Untreated water damage isn’t just an eyesore; it can also lead to mold and mildew problems, which could be dangerous to your health.

“Water damage poses one of the greatest threats to the integrity of the home,” says Steve Leasure, vice president of operations at Rainbow Restoration in Waco, Texas. “Water damage is progressive, and if left unchecked beyond 24 hours, even relatively small leaks can grow into an issue of mold, mildew, dry rot and severe structural damage.”

Have you spotted water damage at your home? Here’s how to proceed — and what it will cost you.

— Do you need a professional?

— Costs and timelines.

— DIY tips for water damage repair.

— Being proactive is the best defense.

Do You Need a Professional?

Whether you call in a pro or DIY your water damage restoration depends on the source of the water exposure and how extensive the damage is.

“Residential water damage can run the scale of a simple DIY project to a full reworking of all the pipes in the home,” says Tanya Klien, CEO of Anta Plumbing in Toronto. “The first thing you should do if there is water damage is turn off the water to your home while you assess the problem.”

Next, determine the source of the water.

“Find out the cause of the water damage,” says Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Waco, Texas. “Is it the result of a leaking pipe in the wall, below the floor or possibly a backup drain? For a suspected water leak where water is visible but doesn’t appear to be coming from a visible place, like under the sink, you may need to trace it back.”

If you suspect a plumbing issue is at work, you’ll probably need to call in a pro to ensure it’s found — and corrected — properly. The same goes for a roof or other exterior leak. While you may be able to repair wall or ceiling damage yourself, you’ll likely want a professional to repair your home’s exterior to prevent future reoccurrences.

According to Mike Powell, president of Red Flag Home Inspection in Tampa, Florida, you should also call in a professional if you see lots of mold. Florida statutes (where Red Flag is located) recommend repairing only small patches of mold yourself — under 10 square feet or about a 3-foot by 3-foot patch. Beyond that, you should call in a remediation professional.

“As an expert brought in to evaluate cause and origin of water damage, I often must assess the handling of a facility after water exposure,” Powell says. “My first criteria for DIY handling would be the presence and size of visible mold. If there is no visible mold, or the visible mold is less than 10 square feet, it’s a strong candidate for DIY.”

Costs and Timelines

Just like the source of water damage, the costs and time it takes to repair can vary widely, too.

“Water damage can cost anywhere from $50 to fix to several thousand, depending on the extent of the damage,” Klien says.

According to home services platform Angi, the typical cost for water damage repair is between $1,303 and $5,699, on average. In some cases, though, it can go as high as $14,000.

DIY work will usually cost less than issues that are professionally handled. Here’s a look at the average costs per project, depending on the source and its location in the home.

— Roof repair: $1,000

— Ceiling repair: $350 to $2,000

— Basement repair/restoration: $500 to $2,800

— Drywall repair: $300 to $850

— Floor and hardwood repair: $200 to $550

— Leak and burst pipe repair: $1,000 to $4,000

— Mold restoration and removal: $2,200 on average

As for how long repairs take, experts say it can be days, weeks or even months.

“The amount of time it takes to fix water damage will depend largely on the type of water damage and the amount of damage done to the structure,” Leasure says. “If the source of the water leak, like a busted pipe, is caught early, the damage can be minimized, and it may only take a few days to a week to repair any damage. For large loss situations, repairs can take weeks to months. It all depends on the amount of water needed to be extracted, the amount of tear-out required and the materials needed for rebuilding.”

DIY Tips for Water Damage Repair

If you do opt to DIY your water damage repair, experts say it’s important to eliminate the water exposure first — the leak, burst pipe or other issue that caused the damage — before doing any repairs.

“Believe it or not, this step gets missed or neglected by the pros from time to time,” Powell says.

Once you’ve eliminated the water source, you can carefully remove the affected drywall, baseboards or other damaged materials and use a fan to dry out the area.

Just keep in mind: What you see isn’t always what you get. Unless you’re 100% sure that the damage is minor and contained in a single area, you may want to consult a professional just to be safe.

“It’s important to remember that water damage can penetrate below the flooring and damage the subflooring,” Leasure says. “Unless you understand the extent of the damage, it is best to consult a professional water remediation company. Some water damage jobs require an entire tear-out, drying and rebuilding.”

Being Proactive Is the Best Defense

Staying on top of your home maintenance and knowing how to recognize even minor leaks and water damage can help save you from costly and time-consuming repairs down the line.

To start, consider installing a leak detection monitor. These often connect to your smartphone and alert you when there’s a potential leak in your home’s pipes. You can also get an annual HVAC and roof checkup and do regular assessments of common problem areas around the house — like your air conditioner and appliances.

“Inspect water heaters, showers, tubs, toilets, sinks, dishwashers, refrigerators and washing machines annually, and have them repaired if there are signs of leaks or corrosion,” says Jen Wilbert, assistant vice president for property insurance at Travelers Insurance in Hartford, Connecticut. “Be sure to include supply lines, hoses, connections and fittings in the inspection.”

Finally, look for red flags that could signal water is getting into your home.

“Some hidden signs of a plumbing leak include faucets dripping, rust, water puddles, higher water bills, mysterious water on the bathroom floor and uneven floor or tile,” James says.

