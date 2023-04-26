Once upon a time, you could deposit a check only at a bank branch. These days, many of us deposit…

Once upon a time, you could deposit a check only at a bank branch. These days, many of us deposit a check on a smartphone or at an ATM instead of heading into a branch.

Whether you prefer an in-person or virtual experience, follow these step-by-step instructions on how to deposit a check on a smartphone, inside a bank branch and at an ATM.

How to Deposit a Check Using Your Phone

The popularity of mobile deposits via banking apps continues to grow. A 2022 survey by Chase Bank found that 87% of respondents used a mobile banking app at least once a month to manage their finances, including deposit checks.

Here’s a general step-by-step guide to deposit a check using your smartphone or a tablet. Be aware that the deposit process may differ depending on how a specific bank’s mobile app works.

1. Downloaded your bank’s app and log into it.

2. Sign your name on the back of the check in black or blue ink.

3. Write “For mobile deposit only” or “For deposit only at [INSERT BANK NAME]” below your signature. Some checks provide a printed checkbox on the back to indicate a mobile deposit, but checking that box doesn’t substitute for writing “For mobile deposit only” or a similar version of that phrase on the back of the check.

4. Select “Deposit” or “Deposit Checks” on the app.

5. Choose the account where you’re making the deposit.

6. Enter the dollar amount of the check.

7. Take a photo of the front of the endorsed check via the app. Do the same with the back of the check. Be sure to place the check on a plain surface when you’re taking the pictures. The color of the surface should contrast with the color of the check, such as a light-colored check on a dark-colored surface.

8. Confirm details of the deposit, such as the dollar amount.

9. Click “Submit.”

10. After the check has cleared, hang onto it for at least five days to ensure funds have safely transferred.

Note that some banks impose daily and monthly limits for the dollar amount and number of checks deposited with a mobile app.

How to Deposit a Check at a Bank Branch

While a majority of consumers prefer mobile banking over other banking methods, a 2022 survey from the American Bankers Association found that 14% of consumers opt to visit a bank branch to manage their accounts.

If you’re visiting a bank branch to deposit a check, here are some step-by-step instructions.

1. Bring valid identification. Acceptable forms of ID include driver’s licenses and passports. A teller may ask for your ID or your account number to start the deposit.

2. Bring your debit card. Though you can deposit a check without a debit card, it can help speed up the process as the teller will ask for your debit card to access your account.

3. Fill out a deposit slip. At the branch, you’ll find a spot where banks store deposit slips. On a deposit slip, you’ll write your name, account number, the date and the dollar amount of the deposit. A bank teller can help you fill out the deposit slip if you’re unclear about what to do.

4. Endorse the back of the check.

5. Take the check and deposit slip to a bank teller.

6. Confirm with the teller how much of the check you want to deposit and how much you want to receive in cash, or you can deposit the entire check.

7. The teller will hand you a deposit receipt.

How to Deposit a Check at an ATM

Just 6% of consumers in the American Bankers Association survey said they used ATMs the most often for their banking needs. Even if you’re not among those 6%, you may find yourself needing to deposit a check at an ATM.

Here’s a general step-by-step guide for making ATM deposits. Keep in mind that deposit instructions may vary from ATM to ATM. Also, some ATMs may limit the number of checks you can deposit at one time.

1. Find an ATM that accepts deposits. Ideally, you should choose an ATM in your bank’s network so you can avoid fees. The ATM should also be in a safe, well-lit area.

2. Make sure you have your debit card or ATM card with you.

3. Endorse the back of the check.

4. Insert your card into the ATM and enter your PIN. Some ATMs may require that you quickly insert the card and pull it out, while others may instruct you to leave it in until the machine releases it.

5. Select the “Deposit” option.

6. Pick the account where the check is being deposited.

7. Enter the dollar amount of the deposit. In some cases, an ATM may scan the check and read the dollar amount, meaning you won’t need to type in the number.

8. Insert the check into the appropriate ATM slot. Some ATMs require you to put the check in a deposit envelope, while others do not.

9. Verify the dollar amount displayed on the screen.

10. Respond to any remaining questions that pop up on the screen.

11. Take the deposit receipt, your ATM card, and any cash you withdrew as part of the transaction.

Safety Tips for Depositing Checks

Whether you’re depositing a check via mobile app, inside a bank branch or at an ATM, you should take steps to ensure your money is deposited safely and securely:

1. Don’t Trust Everyone Who Gives You a Check

By law, banks must make deposited funds available quickly, normally within two days, according to the Federal Trade Commission. When the money appears in your account, the bank may indicate the check has “cleared.” However, the check could still be phony.

The FTC advises consumers not to rely on money from a check unless you know and trust the person or business that provided it.

2. Understand Your Bank’s Check-Hold Policy

Various factors can affect how long a bank holds onto your money until you’re able to spend it. For example, the timeline may be longer for a mobile deposit than a deposit at a bank branch, Or the bank may hold the money longer if the amount of the check exceeds $5,000.

The hold period enables the bank where the check is being deposited, along with the bank where the funds are coming from, to verify that the check is legitimate.

3. Confirm the Check’s Validity

Laurie Lerma, Amegy Bank branch manager in San Antonio, Texas, says you can look at several places on a check to help detect a phony check.

For example, you can examine what’s known as the magnetic ink character recognition, or MICR, line. The characters on this line show the routing number and account number for the bank that issued the check, as well as the number of the check. Before depositing a check, see if you spot any irregularities in the MICR line.

“Consumers also want to make sure that the numeric and written dollar amount match on checks before depositing them,” Lerma says. “And keep an eye on the dates, and make sure the check issuer has signed the check on its front side.”

If you’re unsure about the authenticity of a check, contact the bank that issued it or your own bank before depositing it.

4. Beware of Checks Sent by FedEx or UPS

You should be suspicious if a check you weren’t expecting arrives by FedEx or UPS, Lerma says. Why? Because this kind of check could be a scam.

A scammer often ships a counterfeit check by FedEx or UPS to make it appear legitimate. For instance, the check might be the supposed prize from a “foreign lottery” — a scam flagged by the FTC. Once the recipient deposits the check, the sender claims too much money was sent and asks that the extra funds be returned by wire transfer or another method. The recipient complies with the request. But before the recipient realizes he’s a fraud victim, the check bounces and he owes money to his bank.

If you’re uncertain about whether the check is legitimate, reach out to your bank.

“Bankers are there to assist,” Lerma says. “They know what questions to ask and can help support consumers by identifying if a check has the potential to be fraudulent.”

