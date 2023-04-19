How to Clean Your Dryer Vent

If you’ve been dutifully swiping the lint from your dryer’s filter after every laundry load, you might think you’re doing…

If you’ve been dutifully swiping the lint from your dryer’s filter after every laundry load, you might think you’re doing pretty well in the home maintenance game. But unfortunately, it’s not enough to keep your dryer running efficiently or safely. To do that, you’ll also have to clean out the lint and dust from your dryer vent at least once a year.

Cleaning your dryer vent once a year will improve your dryer’s efficiency — particularly drying time — and extend the appliance’s life, says Tim Willis, director of customer service and field service at Yale Appliance, headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and serving the greater Boston area. While lint-covered clothing is never a good look, lint buildup in your dryer vent is worse.

[Related:A Home Maintenance Checklist for Every Season]

“The dryer can actually overheat, which can damage multiple components,” Willis says. Eventually, it’ll stop working completely, which can lead to a very expensive repair or an untimely replacement. He explains that a dryer works by drawing the moisture out of the clothes, which is why it needs a vent to direct the airflow and excess moisture away from it. When the vent is clogged with lint, airflow is restricted, so you might find that your clothes need more time in the dryer — and you may find higher utility bills as a result.

But there’s something far worse that can happen: The excess lint and dust trapped in the dryer vent can catch fire.

According to a 2020 report from the National Fire Protection Association, during 2014–2018, fire departments responded to an estimated average of 13,820 home fires per year where dryers were the source of the blaze. Annually, there was an average of seven civilian deaths, 344 civilian injuries, and $233 million in direct property damage. The report indicated that a failure to clean the dryer resulted in 32% of dryer fires; 27% resulted from dust, fiber or lint catching fire.

Home insurance company Hippo found in its 2022 Housepower Report that fewer than 1% of respondents address recommended home maintenance tasks like cleaning out appliance filters and vents. In fact, the report found that most homeowners wait upwards of two years to clean out their vent — if they ever do it at all.

[Related:Ideas for Your Attic Remodel]

You Can DIY a Clean Dryer Vent

Now that you know just how vital a clean dryer vent is for the safety of your home, you’re likely wondering if you need to call in a pro or if you can do it on your own. While it’s not as simple as cleaning out the removable filter, you can DIY it — provided you can safely access your dryer vent from both the inside and the outside. If that’s the case for your home, here’s how to do it:

1. Disconnect the dryer from its power source.

If you have an electric-powered dryer, it’s as simple as unplugging the appliance from the outlet. But if yours is powered by gas, you must turn off the gas supply first.

You’ll want to give yourself some room to work, so move the dryer out from the wall once it’s unplugged. Enlist the help of a partner if the machine is in a tight spot or too heavy for you to move on your own.

2. Disconnect the hose from the vent.

Remove the flexible hose from the back of the dryer and the vent in the wall where it exits your house (if possible) using a screwdriver. Brush or vacuum out any lint and dust that might be lurking around the opening of the exhaust duct at the back of the dryer and at the opening in the wall.

3. Clean out the hose.

Remove any dust and lint that’s caught in the flexible hose. Use a vacuum with an attachment or a flexible brush that’s part of a dryer vent cleaner kit (easily available online or at a hardware store). Make sure to remove anything that might be stuck where the flexible hose gathers.

4. Clean the vent.

There are several ways to do this, depending on how accessible your dryer vent is in the wall. You could vacuum it out with an attachment. You could snake a flexible brush through it with a twisting motion — some are made so you can attach it to a drill for more power. Some even say a leaf blower can do the trick, though it’s important to note that you’ll want to blow the lint and dust outside your house rather than back in.

Take caution if you need to use a ladder to access your dryer vent from the outside wall. You may wish to call in a pro if it’s not within safe and easy reach.

5. Reconnect the hose.

Once the vent is clean, it’s time to reconnect the flexible hose to the vent and the dryer. First, inspect it to ensure there are no openings or other damage. You may want to replace the hose — they are fairly inexpensive, depending on the length and material they are made from — or you could secure any spots using UL-listed duct tape. You can then test your dryer on a low-heat setting to ensure everything has been reattached properly and works efficiently.

If you haven’t already established the habit of cleaning the removable lint filter out after every load, do so, but you should also wash it out once per week, says Willis.

Wondering how yours is holding up? Try this test: Remove the lint filter and run it under water. If it holds the water, that means air can’t get through it, so it’s not filtering out as much lint. Give it a gentle scrub with a sponge before replacing it in the vent; you can let it air dry or put it right back in, says Willis.

[Related:Central AC Unit Installation Costs: How Much You’ll Spend to Keep Cool]

When to Call a Pro Instead

Cleaning out your dryer vent is a fairly easy DIY job, as evidenced by the countless video tutorials and vent cleaning kits available for purchase. However, as with all home improvement projects, whether large or small, it’s all about safety.

In general, if you can easily see where your dryer vent exits your house, you should be able to clean it out on your own. But if snakes through an attic, crawlspace, or some other spot that’s hard to see, much less access, Willis says it’s time to call in a pro for an annual cleaning.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About Fireplace Installation

Smart Technology in the Kitchen

10 Home Renovations That Can Decrease the Value of Your Home

How to Clean Your Dryer Vent originally appeared on usnews.com