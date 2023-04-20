How Often Should You Switch Jobs?

Many people are considering switching jobs. Some have experienced shift shock after changing jobs during the Great Resignation and are…

Many people are considering switching jobs. Some have experienced shift shock after changing jobs during the Great Resignation and are wondering if it’s the right time to find another job. Others are concerned about inflation and are job-searching for a higher salary. Whether you are looking for a better career fit or a higher salary, here’s what to know about how often you should switch jobs.

How Long Should You Stay in a Job?

The general rule of thumb for switching jobs is to try to switch gears every one to three years. Staying in the same job for a few years will provide opportunities for professional development and experience. Switching jobs isn’t obligatory if you really enjoy your work and organization. Additionally, many companies are glad to maintain their staff as opposed to regularly onboarding new employees.

If you work in a higher-level, leadership position, such as CFO or CEO, a company will expect you to stay in that position for five to10 years to provide the company with stability. And other types of professionals, such as doctors or lawyers, would generally be expected to work in a certain organization for five to seven years to develop their skill set and for career growth.

However, this is just a rule of thumb. Fulfillment is an important factor to consider for long-term career satisfaction. Your values and priorities will change as you grow and experience life changes, so your career may also need to change to continue to provide you with fulfillment.

Reevaluate your values and priorities every year to see if your job matches up with those values. If you find that they are out of balance, perhaps there are small changes that you can make in your current job to realign your job with your values. For example, you could change your schedule to work on harder tasks when you are at your best. If you find that your job no longer is fulfilling even after making adjustments in your current role, it may be time to switch jobs.

Additionally, there are other important exceptions, such as working in a toxic or illegal work environment. Your job may also make you feel physically sick. If you experience any of these situations, you should look for a new job right away.

[SEE: The 12 Best Times to Switch Jobs]

Switching Jobs for a Salary Increase

Many people are looking to switch jobs to make more money due to inflation. According to research by Zippia, the average salary increase for those who switch jobs is 14.8%, and those who stay in a job for more than two years tend to make less.

While salary is a big factor to consider when switching jobs, it isn’t the only one; you shouldn’t switch jobs quickly, solely for a salary increase. You will want to make sure that the job description, organization, and company culture are a good fit for you overall as well. If you only consider the money element, you may quickly end up feeling dissatisfied and burned out.

[See: The 25 Best Jobs of 2023.]

Switching Jobs Inside Your Organization

Generally speaking, it’s good to stay in your current role for at least a year before switching jobs inside your organization. This will allow you to build up your reputation as a valuable employee and learn about the company culture. During that year, you can offer to volunteer for different projects to gain experience and learn more about the organization.

If an opportunity that you are interested and qualified for becomes available before that, speak with your manager about your desire to change roles and explain why you feel you would be a good fit for the new internal position.

[Burnout at Work: How to Spot It and Take Action]

What Is Quick Quitting?

You’ve heard of quiet quitting and quiet firing. And now quick quitting is the latest workplace buzzword you should know. Quick quitting refers to an employee quitting a job that they have been in for less than a year. And workers are spending less time at each job, according to a Workforce Report by LinkedIn News. This is becoming more popular due to people looking to offset inflation, shift shock or a lack of work-life balance in a new job. Additionally, since the job market is still strong, many feel that they can quit their job and find a better fit for themselves instead of waiting it out in a job that they don’t enjoy.

The Downsides of Switching Jobs

Changing jobs more than once every two years is considered job hopping. This will likely raise a red flag with hiring managers and recruiters. They may not want to invest the time in onboarding and training a new employee if they think that they will leave soon after being hired. If you have left jobs quickly for valid reasons, address that in your cover letter instead of waiting for a hiring manager or recruiter to bring it up.

Switching jobs too frequently can also affect your professional stability and stunt your professional growth. Staying in a job for a few years allows you to learn how to work with difficult co-workers and managers, nurture client relations and hone a certain skill set that will make you a more valuable professional.

More from U.S. News

10 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change

The Best Creative Jobs

7 Best Finance Jobs to Pursue

How Often Should You Switch Jobs? originally appeared on usnews.com