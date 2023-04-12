How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Amazon Stock 20 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

After struggling through a difficult year in 2022, Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) shares are once again on the rise in…

After struggling through a difficult year in 2022, Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) shares are once again on the rise in 2023. The stock is already up 16.5% year to date through April 12, more than doubling the S&P 500’s 6.6% gain over the same period.

Long-term Amazon investors have come to expect outperformance over the past 20 years. Since 2003, Amazon’s market capitalization has skyrocketed from $10.2 billion to more than $1 trillion, making Amazon one of the most valuable companies in the entire market.

Shares of the leading online marketplace and cloud services provider haven’t made new all-time highs since July 2021, but buying the dips in Amazon stock has historically been a wise move for long-term investors.

Amazon’s 20-Year Journey

Amazon was founded as an online bookstore by Jeff Bezos back in 1994, but the company has made several major pivots throughout its history. The company went public at a valuation of $300 million in 1997.

By 2003, Amazon had expanded its online marketplace beyond books to music, clothing and other goods sold by third parties.

Amazon launched its Amazon Prime loyalty program in 2005 — a membership that cost $79 annually and included free two-day shipping on any Amazon order. Prime has been a tremendous success for Amazon over the past 20 years, and there are now more than 200 million global Prime members.

In 2006, Amazon rolled out Amazon Unbox, a subscription video streaming and rental service later rebranded as Prime Video.

The following year, the company launched its Kindle electronic reading device, and in 2008 it acquired leading audiobooks company Audible.

In 2014, Amazon acquired video game streaming platform Twitch and launched the Amazon Echo smart speaker featuring its Alexa virtual assistant.

Amazon has also expanded beyond the digital world. The company opened its first physical store in 2015 and acquired grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017.

In 2015, Amazon even started its own annual shopping holiday, Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon has achieved its remarkable success over the years despite some misses along the way. The company released its Fire phone in 2014, but it discontinued the project a year later after the Fire flopped.

The biggest move Amazon made in the past 20 years was the launch of its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business back in 2006. Over the past 17 years, AWS has been one of Amazon’s largest growth drivers. In 2022, AWS generated $80.1 billion in revenue, up 29% year over year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos resigned as Amazon’s CEO in July 2021 and was replaced by AWS chief executive Andy Jassy. The new CEO’s tenure got off to a rocky start, with the stock tumbling 35.3% during his first 12 months at the helm.

Aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in 2022 triggered a sell-off in tech stocks, and Amazon’s 49.4% decline in 2022 was its worst performance of any calendar year in the past two decades. Despite the broad market weakness, Amazon opted to execute a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022, its only stock split of the past 20 years.

Amazon Performance

Amazon’s evolution and innovation has helped the company grow its revenue by roughly 10,730% over the past two decades. In 2022, Amazon reported $513.9 billion in revenue, up 9.4% year over year.

However, its heavy investments in growth initiatives have weighed on Amazon’s profitability along the way. In fact, Amazon reported a $2.7 billion net loss in 2022, which included an unrealized $12.7 billion loss on its 20% stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN).

Over the past 20 years, Amazon shares have generated a total return of 7,710.8% compared to a 365.9% total return for the S&P 500 during that stretch. Those gains translate to a 24.3% compound annual growth rate for Amazon compared to an 8% CAGR for the S&P 500 in that time.

As a result, $10,000 in AMZN stock purchased 20 years ago would now be worth about $781,000.

Analyst Outlook

Even after those extremely impressive long-term returns, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Amazon’s outlook. Among the 53 analysts covering the stock, Amazon has 46 “buy” or “outperform” analyst ratings, eight “hold” ratings and just one “sell” rating. The median analyst price target for AMZN stock is $132, suggesting 34.9% upside from its April 12 closing price over the next 12 months.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff says continued innovation will help Amazon maintain its leadership position in online retail.

“We also see technology advancements in AWS and a bigger push to service enterprise customers as helping to maintain the company’s lead there,” Romanoff says.

“Overall, we see strong revenue and free cash flow growth for years to come.”

Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $137 fair value estimate for AMZN stock, which closed at $97.83 on April 12.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post says Amazon’s focus on customers and their buying experience will continue to steer the company in the right direction.

“We think Amazon is well positioned to capitalize on the global growth of e-commerce and other secular trends, such as cloud computing, online advertising and connected devices,” Post says.

He projects 9.2% revenue growth and $35.7 billion in net income for Amazon in 2023.

Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $135 price target for AMZN stock.

