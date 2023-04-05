How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/5/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday and Treasury yields fell following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is…

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday and Treasury yields fell following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing.

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Reports on both services industries and the jobs market came in weaker than expected. They add to a series of disappointing economic reports this week. Johnson & Johnson scored its biggest gain in over a year after proposing a big settlement related to its baby powder containing talc. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell as investors bet on a pause in Fed rate hikes.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.22 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.34 points, or 0.2%, to 33,482.72.

The Nasdaq composite fell 129.47 points, or 1.1% to 11,996.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.52 points, or 1%, to 1,752.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 208.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 225.05 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 50.35 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 250.88 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 335.47 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,530.38 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.11 points, or 0.5%.

