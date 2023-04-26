2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 8:25 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $59 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

