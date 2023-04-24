2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » HomeStreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HomeStreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $59.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up