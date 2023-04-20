Home BancShares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $103 million.…

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $319.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $248.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.4 million.

