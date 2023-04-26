2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Hess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 7:35 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $346 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.13.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HES

