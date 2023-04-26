2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:16 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $164 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $769.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $741.5 million.

