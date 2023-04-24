2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Home » Latest News » Helix Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Helix Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 6:05 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 1 cent per share.

The offshore oil and gas services contractor posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

