Heidrick & Struggles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $242.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $239.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $280 million.

