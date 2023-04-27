Heartland Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $330.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319 million.

