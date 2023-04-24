Heartland BancCorp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Monday reported net income of $4.5 million in…

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Monday reported net income of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Gahanna, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

