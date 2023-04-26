2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 7:08 AM

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.1 million.

