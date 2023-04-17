COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
HDFC Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 5:40 AM

MUMBAI, India (AP) — MUMBAI, India (AP) — HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Monday reported net income of $1.53 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Mumbai, India, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.95 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.2 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.73 billion, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.81 billion.

