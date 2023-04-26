HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.…

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

