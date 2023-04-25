Hawaiian Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98.3 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98.3 million in its first quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of $1.91 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.28 per share.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $612.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.3 million.

