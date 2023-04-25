2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 8:15 AM

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported net income of $622,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBIO

