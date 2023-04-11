Group Homes: Pros and Cons for Senior Care

You won’t walk lengthy corridors with identical rooms, or see a calendar chock-full of structured activities — but you may…

Also known as adult family homes or board and care homes, these relatively small residences are found in regular neighborhoods. Older adults who require help with their daily personal needs, and who may have dementia or cognitive impairment, live among peers with 24/7 assistance and supervision from caregivers. Some group homes offer skilled nursing care, similar to a nursing home. Still, a home-like setting — not an institutional atmosphere — is a key attraction.

As with other long-term care options, group homes are licensed in their state and must meet certain standards. Staff members undergo mandatory yearly training, plus additional education and training by the facility.

Typically, group home care costs less than traditional long-term care options, particularly if you’re paying for long-term care out of pocket. However, group homes aren’t for everyone — but they’re worth considering for older adults who can’t live independently but still crave the feeling of being at home.

What Is a Group Home?

Group home definitions, licensure, costs, services, availability and even names vary from state to state. In Washington, for instance, adult family homes provide skilled nursing care, in addition to personal caregiving and assistance with activities of daily living, for older adults.

“They’re a good fit when people need more one-on-assistance, particularly if they’re a fall risk or need additional help with toileting or eating,” says Lisa Mayfield, the founder of Aging Wisdom, a care management practice in the Seattle area, and a past president of the Aging Life Care Association. “Also, there are smaller settings to navigate, which can be an advantage as mobility decreases. They tend to be on one level, which makes navigating easier and safe.”

Each home has a relationship with a nurse delegator, who can supervise and oversee nursing skills or tasks that residents require. In addition, residents have an array of health care services available, when needed.

“In our state, there are many visiting medical providers that will visit the adult family home to provide the primary care onsite,” Mayfield says. These homes can help coordinate care for residents with providers such as primary care physicians, physical and occupational therapists and extra nursing support. “You can even engage hospice support in adult family homes,” she notes.

“More and more states are licensing group homes,” says Sandy Markwood, the CEO of USAging, formerly known as the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “Typically, they’re privately owned, so you really need to dig in to find out what services and supports they offer.” As with any long-term care decision, she says, “There should be a lot of questions when you move someone into a group home situation.”

Pros & Cons

It’s essential to research, visit, ask questions and compare because each group home is unique. These are some basic pros and cons:

Advantages

— Higher staff-to-resident ratio allows individualized care. “You get more personalized care because they’re usually five to 10, maybe maximum 20 people in a facility, so the staff-client ratio is much better,” Markwood says.

— Homelike vs. more institutional feel. “In some ways, it’s much more homelike,” Markwood says. “Sometimes the meals are much better because they’re not as institutional as they may be in an assisted living (facility).”

— Typically lower-cost than nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the surrounding area.

— Smaller, more manageable spaces for those with mobility issues.

When group homes are a suitable choice, feedback from families is positive, Mayfield says. “We find that when people move to adult family homes, they actually tend to improve because they’re getting that extra attention and TLC,” she says. “The caregivers can really dote on them and make sure they’re getting their meds, and eating and drinking.”

Downsides

— Structured activities are minimal. If ongoing activities such as games, exercise classes or communal movie nights are important to an older adult, group homes might not be the best bet. “One of the biggest downsides in adult family homes is lack of structured activities that families would find in a setting such as assisted living or memory care — although families can certainly find ways to supplement social engagement or activities,” Mayfield says.

— Privacy can be a challenge. Some group homes offer all private bedrooms, while two people share bedrooms in others. From a social and compatibility standpoint, “You’re with a smaller group of people, so you better hope you like them,” Markwood says. “You oftentimes have less privacy than you do in a larger-scale living situation.” Common areas are often smaller than those in larger assisted living facilities, she adds.

— Private pay is the norm. “Some long-term care policies will cover it,” Mayfield says. “In our state, there are Medicaid-eligible adult family homes.”

How much does the government pay for group homes? That depends on the type of care offered, such as skilled nursing like complex wound care or oxygen therapy, portions of which Medicaid may cover. According to Susan Ryan, senior director of the Green House Project, a not-for-profit organization focused on the right to age with dignity and offering an alternative model to traditional senior care facilities, a survey found that in Green House homes, about 42% of people were supported by Medicaid as the long-term government funder.

Green House Concept

Depending on where you live, a certain type of group home may be an option. In general, “We think of group homes as smaller, congregate living settings that are really a home,” Ryan says. “A Green House home is something very specific that is licensed as skilled nursing.”

Residents can continue to live in a Green House home as their care needs progress, without having to undergo transfers to different facilities, which can be more traumatic as people age.

Of the 372 Green House homes in 32 states across the U.S. to date, about 80% are skilled nursing residences, like nursing homes, but with only 10 to 12 people living there, Ryan explains. Some Green House homes are licensed as assisted living, still in a small-home setting. The open-concept homes include all private rooms and enclosed courtyards to allow residents free access to outdoor mobility and fresh air, Ryan says. Deinstitutionalization is a core value, she adds, noting that each home has a regular kitchen, with 24/7 access to meals, snacks and hydration, rather than a centralized dining department.

Typically, at least two Green House homes are located close to each other in a community. Registered nurses go back and forth between those homes to provide skilled nursing coverage, with 24/7 availability. Each home has its own embedded caregivers. “In a home of 10 people, you would have two caregivers on day shift and one on the overnight,” Ryan says.

Caregivers are certified nursing assistants with extra training to work in the group home model. In Green House and many other group homes, these caregivers are universal workers who typically do housekeeping, laundry and cooking along with engaging with residents and providing their daily care.

What to Look For in a Group Home

When you’re evaluating a group home as a possibility for a family member, in many ways it’s the same as for any long-term care option. Ask about and look for the following:

— Licensure. Group homes are licensed by the states and sometimes individual counties, as well. Check the Department of Health and Human Services in your area for licensure requirements for group homes for the elderly.

— First impression. “I always recommend that families trust their gut,” Mayfield says. “How does it feel in the home? What’s the environment like? I like homes that feel warm and inviting, and where families would feel comfortable spending time with their loved ones. There are homes that feel more institutional, and cold and not very inviting to guests.”

— Staffing. Ask about staffing levels during the day and at night, as well as nurse delegators who may provide supervision for more than one group home. Also, whether there is an awake caregiver in the home at night. Find out about staff turnover and consistency (a challenge for all types of long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic).

— Safe setting. Particularly if a parent wanders, “Is this a secured setting?” is a good question to ask, Mayfield says. You can see whether a group home has an outside gate or fencing, and ask about door alarms and other safety measures.

— Space to move freely. If your parent likes to walk, or paces with dementia, “Is there enough space in the home to pace around?” Mayfield says. “Is there a neighborhood for walking that families can take walks in with their loved ones or where the caregiver might take walks?” Overall, what does the surrounding neighborhood like?

— Survey/inspection results. You can access annual state inspections online to look for red flags or deficiencies.

— Approach to care. “Is there a holistic approach?” is a good question, Ryan says. “I would ask: How are they honoring residents’ preferences?”

As you walk into a potential group home option — or any long-term care setting — approach it with curiosity, Ryan suggests. Ask yourself some questions:

— Can you visualize your loved one there?

— Look at individual residents: Are they slumped over in their chairs or are they having conversations with other residents?

— How are staff members engaging with residents?

— Do residents look comfortable, well-kempt and content?

— If it’s lunchtime, does the food smell appetizing?

— In short: How is the quality of life?

Group Homes in the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on long-term care issues with infection control as many vulnerable residents became extremely sick with the virus. Then, as nursing homes and assisted living facilities followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on restricting visitors and keeping residents apart from one another, social isolation and depression often resulted, despite facilities’ best efforts with virtual activities and window visits. Some family members were motivated to seek alternatives.

“What we found here with COVID was when facilities would go into lockdown, people would be isolated in their rooms in assisted living and memory care,” Mayfield says. “But in adult family homes, if the home went into lockdown, that meant they couldn’t have visitors — but within the home, they operated as normal. So, the residents weren’t stuck in their room all alone (in contrast) to where they were in assisted living and memory care.”

In Green House homes, Ryan says, data showed lower rates of COVID-19 cases and related mortality compared to traditional long-term care counterparts.

Resources for Finding Group Homes

If you’re looking for long-term care options including group homes, these organizations can help:

— Area Agency on Aging. These non-profit agencies are designated by the state to address the needs and concerns of older people. Contact your local AAA for expert assistance with local resources.

— Aging Life Care Association. Also known as geriatric care managers, aging life care professionals can help you understand and compare available choices.

— Green House Project. If you’re interested in exploring Green House homes in particular, this interactive map gives their locations.

