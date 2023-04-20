Greene County: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Thursday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Catskill, New York-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The bank posted revenue of $25 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.