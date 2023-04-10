Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

Listen now to WTOP News

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.