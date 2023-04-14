Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1pm

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

BANK EARNINGS — JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial all report first-quarter earnings Friday. Investors will be looking at how much in new deposits these bigger institutions took in as depositors shifted money from smaller banks in the wake of the failure of two midsized US banks. By KSWEET. UPCOMING , By 9:01 a.m. EDT, photo.

WELLS FARGO-PROFITS — Wells Fargo reports financial results for the first three months of 2023. By MOTT. UPCOMING , By 9:01 a.m. EDT, photo.

JPMORGAN-PROFITS — JPMorgan Chase reports results for the first three months of 2023. By KSWEET. UPCOMING , By 9:01 a.m. EDT, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

US REVOLUTIONARY WAR BURIAL — Historians and archeologists in South Carolina are preparing to rebury 12 unknown U.S. Revolutionary War soldiers who died in the 1780 battle at Camden. The ceremonies starting April 20 are the result of months of work to carefully excavate the bodies from shallow graves, take DNA samples and study them, and give them a proper burial where they fell on the now-protected battlefield. By JSCOLLINS. SENT, photo, video.

VIRGINIA

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS — The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher is scheduled to make her first court appearance after being charged with felony child neglect and failing to secure the handgun her son used in the shooting. SENT: 500 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

US CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCING — A Connecticut man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the U.S. Capitol attack. Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of 15 years and eight months for Patrick McCaughey III, which would have been over five years longer than any sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. UPCOMING:

EU-BIDEN-IRELAND — In Ireland this week, well-wishers have lined the streets to catch even a glimpse of President Joe Biden. Photos of Biden’s smiling face are plastered on shop windows. One admirer held a sign reading, “2024 — Make Joe President Again.” No wonder Biden keeps joking about sticking around. On Friday, his final day here, the president flew west to County Mayo, where his great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt lived until he left for the United States in 1850. The locals have been abuzz for weeks with preparations giving buildings a new coat of paint and hanging American flags from shopfronts. SENT: 1100 words.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-WHITE SOX — CHICAGO — Mike Clevinger looks to go to 3-0 when the Chicago White Sox open a weekend series against hot-hitting Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles. UPCOMING:

BBO–GUARDIANS-NATIONALS — Cleveland plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING:

HKN–PLAYOFF MATCHUPS — The matchups are set for the first round of the NHL playoffs. The two-month chase for the Stanley Cup begins Monday. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING:

BKW–SOUTH CAROLINA-ASSISTANT — Duke assistant Winston Gandy is joining Dawn Staley’s staff for the South Carolina women’s basketball team. SENT: 193 words.

U.S. STORIES

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-INVESTIGATION — Billing records of an Internet social media platform helped the FBI identify a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified military documents. That’s according to court records unsealed Friday. The new details came as Jack Teixeira appeared in court to face charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information. SENT: 640 words, photos. Developing.

COLORADO RIVER-EXPLAINER — The Biden administration floated two ideas this week for how Western states and Native American tribes could reduce their water use from the dwindling Colorado River. In recent years, an imbalance between the river’s flows and how much water users are promised has forced federal officials to consider steps never taken before. A multi-decade drought worsened by climate change is adding to the urgency. The Interior Department’s analysis considers two different ways to force cuts to Arizona, Nevada and California. The two options mean varying impacts for cities, farms and people living in the Southwest. SENT: 1140 words, photos.

FLORIDA FLOODING — One of Florida’s busiest airports reopened two days after an unprecedented deluge left planes and travelers stranded and turned Fort Lauderdale’s streets into rivers. Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport completed final inspections after sunrise Friday and reopened the airport at 9 a.m. The airport shut down Wednesday evening as a storm system dumped more than 2 feet of rain. It stranded passengers and resulted in more than 650 canceled flights. Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher says “nature has been unkind to us.” Officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. SENT: 734 words, photos.

ABORTION PILL — The Biden administration and a drug manufacturer are asking the Supreme Court to preserve access to an abortion pill free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. With ABORTION-STATES — California and New York are among the states that could be most affected by the latest court ruling restricting access to an abortion pill. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBO-SMALL TALK — The pitch clock hasn’t just made baseball quicker. It’s quieter now, too. Players are finding that there’s no time for small talk amid Major League Baseball’s new pace-of-play initiative. The pitch clock’s 15 seconds — 20 when someone’s on base — goes by fast at the plate. The penalty for idle chatter could be stiff, with a called strike on the hitter. Social hour just has to wait. SENT: 750 words, photos.

____________________

