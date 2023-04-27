Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–BLUE CROSS-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s leading health insurer would be able to reorganize corporately through a method that the nonprofit company’s leaders said would keep it competitive with for-profit rivals and more nimble in legislation the state House approved on Thursday. The measure, which would allow Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and a dental insurance provider to complete a restructuring through creating parent holding companies, passed with bipartisan support despite strong criticism from state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 450 words by 3 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR—ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

A near-total abortion ban is expected to be defeated Thursday in the South Carolina Senate after the majority leader failed to end debate three times Wednesday as Republican opponents blocked the proposal.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

XGR—GUN CONTROL-MARYLAND GOVERNOR

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he plans to sign gun-control measures approved by lawmakers in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that ended a requirement for people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. By Brian Witte.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-TIGERS

Baltimore plays Detroit at Comerica Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

Washington plays New York at Citi Field. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBO–OBIT-GROAT

PITTSBURGH — Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92. Groat’s family said in a statement that he died Thursday at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital due to complications from a stroke. By Will Graves. SENT: UPDATES UPCOMING.

HKN–FACEOFF

Friday is the first big elimination day in this year’s NHL playoffs, with Game 6s happening in four different series. There are a couple of second chances in the East, with the Carolina Hurricanes looking to advance past the New York Islanders and the top-seeded Boston Bruins trying to put away the Florida Panthers. Out West, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are playing to stay in it, down 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken, while the Dallas Stars try to finish off the Minnesota Wild on the road. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. EDT.

U.S. STORIES

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-INVESTIGATION – Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents kept an arsenal of weapons, talked of “violence and murder” on a social media platform and an “assassination van.” They filed court papers before Thursday’s detention hearing for 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, and urged a federal judge to keep him jailed. The filings raise new questions about why Teixeira had such a high security clearance and access to some of the nation’s most classified secrets. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. Developing.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER-RHETORIC — So common is “blood on your hands” heard in American politics that it seldom provokes a reaction, let alone punishment. That was until transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr used it to scold Montana Republicans. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3 p.m., photos.

XGR-TRANSGENDER HEALTH-KANSAS — Republican legislators in Kansas have enacted possibly the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S. The GOP-controlled Legislature on Thursday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the measure. At least eight other states have transgender bathroom laws, mostly applying to schools. The Kansas law is different because it applies to more facilities but also because it defines male and female in law based on a person’s reproductive anatomy at birth. SENT: 500 words, photos. Developing.

MED-WEIGHT LOSS DRUG — A diabetes drug being tested for weight loss is poised to further upend obesity care. Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. reported Thursday that its drug tirzepatide helped people with diabetes who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight over 17 months in a late-stage trial. For those without the disease, the drug has prompted losses of more than 20% of body weight. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

OBIT-JERRY SPRINGER — Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson says he died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

