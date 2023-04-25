Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR-BLUE CROSS-NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina’s dominant health insurance provider is urging lawmakers to let it transfer billions to an unregulated holding company, instead of returning portions of its surplus to policyholders, under legislation that advanced Tuesday in the state House. The House Health Committee passed a bill with broad bipartisan support that would restructure Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the largest nonprofit provider to all 100 counties, and allow it to behave more like its national for-profit competitors. While supporters argued it would eliminate a competitive disadvantage, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey blasted the bill as an attempt to undermine his regulatory authority and swindle more than 4 million North Carolinians out of money guaranteed to them under state law. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA XGR-ABORTION

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to rehash an ongoing disagreement with the GOP-dominated House over when South Carolina should ban abortion. Starting Tuesday, the Senate is expected to debate a total abortion ban with limited exceptions that has already cleared the House. By James Pollard.

SENTENCE SHORTENED

The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether a lower court judge’s order cutting 18 years off a murderer’s sentence is valid. A prosecutor said he talked about reducing Jeroid Price’s sentence after Price reported an escape and two witnesses said he save prison guards from serious injuries while behind cars. But the prosecutor said the judge signed the order without his written permission. A lawyer for Price, who is also a prominent lawmaker, said everything was on the level and this is a political fight over another man’s freedom. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 700 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

____

VIRGINIA

TRAFFICKED TURTLES

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man who caught and sold wild turtles has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally trafficking the reptiles. UPCOMING: 250 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

XGR RIGHT TO REPAIR AG

DENVER — Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a ‘right to repair’ law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a bill signing Tuesday afternoon by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The law forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines. At least 10 other states are considering similar legislation, including Florida, Maryland and Texas. The new law follows an outcry from farmers that manufacturers forced them to wait precious days for a servicer to arrive when one of their machines broke down.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden made it official Tuesday — he’s running for reelection. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Later Tuesday, Biden used a speech to building trades union members to highlight his accomplishments, including tens of thousands of construction jobs created since he took office. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination but a harder struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,650 words, photos, video, audio.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-RODRIGUEZ

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new campaign manager, Julie Rodriguez, has emerged as one of the president’s most trusted advisers during his first term. She also has developed a close working relationship with Biden’s coterie of senior political advisers, who are set to help steer Biden’s reelection effort from the White House. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video, audio.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN-FULKS

ATLANTA — A former top campaign aide for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has been named principal deputy campaign manager for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid. Last year, Quentin Fulks was campaign manager for Warnock’s successful Georgia reelection effort. Allies tout Fulks as more than ready for a national campaign. Fulks says he believes growing up Black in a majority white county in Georgia where Republican Donald Trump won 79% of the vote helped him understand what Democrats had to do to win in a historically conservative state. As campaign manager, that meant framing Warnock as the deal-making, results-driven incumbent and building an operation going beyond the Democratic strongholds of Atlanta and other cities. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,210 words, photos

____

SPORTS

BBA–RED SOX-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Orioles take their seven-game winning streak into this matchup with Corey Kluber and the Red Sox. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:35 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-METS

NEW YORK — Back home from a 7-3 West Coast trip, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets host Washington in the first meeting of the season between the NL East foes. Josiah Gray (0-4, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Nationals. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

HKN–ISLANDERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes try to close out the New York Islanders when they meet in Tuesday’s Game 5. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 after ending an eight-game postseason road losing streak Sunday. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-MISSING PERFORMERS

A week into the NHL playoffs, a handful of big-name players have yet to make an impact on their team’s series. Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are among those who need to step up before it’s too late. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 680 words, photos.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-STANLEY CUP EXPERIENCE

All the talk come hockey playoff time about the value of experience is definitely not talk this year. All but two of the 16 teams in the field have at least one player with a Stanley Cup ring, and every single champion since the NHL salary cap era began in 2006 is represented. It’s yet another reminder that no team has won the Cup without someone who had previously hoisted it since 1989 because having been there before really does matter. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT.

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN — President Joe Biden has formally announced he’s running for reelection in 2024. Biden made the announcement Tuesday. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” he began when he was sworn into office and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. Biden is betting his first-term legislative achievements and 50-plus years of experience in Washington will count for more with voters. Biden faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination but a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation. SENT: 1,520 words, photo, video, audio.

OBIT-HARRY BELAFONTE — Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. He was a dedicated activist and award-winning actor and singer. He sold millions of records and starred on stage and screen before scaling back his career and becoming a relentless supporter of civil rights and other causes. Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize and raise support for them. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers. He died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home. SENT: 2,470 words, photos, video, audio.

MEDIA-FOX NEWS-TUCKER CARLSON — Tucker who? Tucker Carlson was a non-person on the Fox News Channel prime-time the night he was fired. Former colleague Sean Hannity said “we’re not talking” about Carlson in the midst of a segment on Monday’s other big media news, the firing of CNN anchor Don Lemon. He brought up Carlson just to contrast the former Fox star’s large audience compared to what Lemon drew at “CNN This Morning.” Colleague Laura Ingraham didn’t mention Carlson at all, but found room for a segment on a contest in Belgium where people pretended to screech like seagulls. Carlson’s firing, meanwhile, was the lead story on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts. SENT: 330 words, photo.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Juror selection is underway in the civil trial resulting from former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. Jury selection began Tuesday with a Manhattan federal court judge telling prospective jurors that he wants to find people who can be fair and impartial. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent two decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump’s lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done. SENT: 770 words, photos, audio.

____

