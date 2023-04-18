Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–TRANSGENDER RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Transgender girls would be prohibited from participating in sports that correspond with their gender identity under a bill that advanced Tuesday in the North Carolina Senate. The proposal is among the first to advance through committee after Republicans returned from spring recess this week with newly veto-proof margins, made possible by Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham’s recent switch from Democrat to Republican. The Senate Education Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would designate middle and high school sports by biological sex, determined by “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” While sponsors promoted the bill as a necessary precaution to protect the physical safety and emotional well-being of cisgender girls, they did not have an explanation for how it would be enforced. It now heads to the Rules Committee and is expected to reach the Senate floor for a vote later this week. A companion bill in the House will be debated in committee Wednesday morning. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 650 words by 2:30 p.m.

EARNS-BANK OF AMERICA

NEW YORK — Bank of America said its profits grew 15% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to do exceptionally well this earnings season as investors and consumers flock to Wall Street for safety after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The nation’s second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $8.2 billion, up from $7.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 94 cents, up from 80 cents in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts’ expectations. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 370 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

CAMPAIGN FINANCE-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Campaign finance disclosures covering the first quarter of 2023 will offer a look at the receipts and expenditures of Virginia candidates and political action committees. By Sarah Rankin.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT

WILMINGTON, Del. — A jury has been seated to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The trial that began Tuesday will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics. By David Bauder, Randall Chase and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 880 words, photos, video.

— With: FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT-WHAT TO KNOW

____

SPORTS

BBO–ORIOLES-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The Orioles send Dean Kremer to the mound against Washington’s Josiah Gray. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET. UPCOMING , By 10:30 p.m. EDT, photo.

HKN–HURRICANES-SVECHNIKOV

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov can only watch as his teammates begin a fifth straight playoff trip without him. That’s because he faces months of recovery from a March knee injury. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 475 words and photos by 6 a.m.

HKN–FACEOFF

During the NHL regular season, power-play goals accounted for 20.8% of those scored. On the first night of the playoffs, nearly half the goals scored came on the power play, including two game-winners — one in overtime. After losing their respective series openers, the New York Islanders (to Carolina), Florida Panthers (to Boston), Dallas Stars (to Minnesota in double OT) and Edmonton Oilers (to Los Angeles in OT), understand discipline and special teams will be key in Game 2 Wednesday night. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, file photos by 6 p.m. EDT.

____

VIDEO

Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

Trial begins in Dominion’s Fox defamation lawsuit

Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl

FDA OKs second updated booster for seniors, others

____

AUDIO

China calls US accusations of police stations ‘groundless’

NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner

Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial

Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit

____

U.S. STORIES

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-FLIGHTS — Southwest Airlines says planes are taking off again after departures were held up because of what the airline calls an intermittent technical problem. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday only that Southwest requested the pause on flights, and referred questions to the Dallas-based airline. The airline says a firewall supplied by a vendor went down early Tuesday, and connection to some operational data was lost. The airline is going on Twitter to apologize to travelers whose flights are being delayed. SENT: 290 words, photo.

KANSAS CITY TEEN SHOT — An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers. Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Monday that there was a “racial component” when Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, but nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated. Yarl is recovering from the Thursday night shooting at home after being released from the hospital. The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. SENT: 890 words, photos, audio.

ALABAMA SHOOTING — Alabama officials are asking the public to aid in their investigation of a fatal shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville. Authorities have given no indication of any arrests in the case. And as of Tuesday morning, state officials had yet to release much information about their investigation. Four people were killed, including two high school seniors, and 32 people were injured in the Saturday melee. Alexis Dowdell, whose brother is among the dead, tells The Associated Press she remembers trying to tell him to hang on. Phil Dowdell was one of two Dadeville High School seniors who died in the shooting. SENT: 920 words, photos, video, audio.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is recommending the city spend what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get homeless people into housing. The former Democratic congresswoman was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis that has seen tent encampments spread into virtually every neighborhood. She says the funding could be used in part to buy hotels that could be converted to housing. Meanwhile, the city is combing through its properties to identify those that could be used for sheltering homeless people. Bass’ proposed budget also will include funds for substance abuse treatment beds. LA has over 40,000 homeless people. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FOX DOMINION-LAWSUIT — A jury has been seated to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The trial that began Tuesday will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics. SENT: 880 words, photos, video.

REPORTERS THREATENED-OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed. A statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page is the first public statement since the comments by Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News. It doesn’t address the recorded comments about killing journalists and hanging Black people, but says the recording was illegal and alleges the audio was altered. McCurtain Gazette-News publisher Bruce Willingham says the recording was made March 6 because he suspected county business was being conducted in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act and he spoke with attorneys to be sure he was doing nothing illegal. SENT: 560 words, photos.

____

