Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

DIVERSITY BANS-STATES

Republican governors and lawmakers are increasingly targeting “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives in public colleges and universities. An Associated Press analysis identified more than 30 bills in at least a dozen Republican-led states that seek to ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices or prohibit the consideration of such concepts in employment decisions and student admissions. Many of the bills trace their roots to one of a half-dozen conservative or libertarian groups offering model legislation or recommendations on the topic. Republicans contend the offices are promoting liberal ideology. But some faculty and students say that’s a mischaracterization. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, audio.

— TROOPER SHOT-SOUTH CAROLINA — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face over the weekend after stopping a vehicle for speeding.

VIRGINIA

POLICE SHOOTING VIRGINIA

A prosecutor is expected to announce whether he will bring criminal charges in the fatal police shooting of a shoplifting suspect outside a popular shopping mall in northern Virginia. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 500 words by 2 p.m.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has delayed the opening of the trial. The decision raises the prospect that the two sides might settle before the eagerly watched case can go before a jury. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis suggested the sides try to mediate their dispute, according to a person close to Fox who was not authorized to speak publicly about the status of the lawsuit. Attorneys for both sides who appeared in court Monday declined to answer reporters’ questions about the delay. The case centers on whether Fox defamed Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election. By David Bauder, Randall Chase and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR–ELLIOTT’S IMPACT

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Chase Elliott is back on the racetrack — and that’s a very good thing for NASCAR. Elliott is the circuit’s most popular driver, and TV ratings have suffered in his absence. Now that he’s back, interest is expected to pick up similar to when Tiger Woods is in contention at a PGA Tour event. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

HKN–ISLANDERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders open their first-round playoff series on Monday. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for a fifth straight year and the third straight as a division champion, while the Islanders are back after a one-year absence. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-PLAYERS TO WATCH

There’s no Sidney Crosby and no Alex Ovechkin in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2006, each of their rookie seasons. They’ve combined to win the Stanley Cup four times with three playoff MVPs. But the absence of Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals opens things up for some other stars to keep an eye on, from New Jersey’s Jack Hughes to Vegas’ Jack Eichel, each making his first playoff appearance as a pro. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

EARTH DAY-LOCALIZE IT — More than 190 countries celebrate Earth Day on April 22 each year. We offer suggestions for local coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

PHILANTHROPY-VOLUNTEERISM-LOCALIZE IT — As pandemic-related government aid programs end and inflation rises, nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers. The Associated Press has produced a series of stories set to run beginning April 17 to coincide with National Volunteer Week. We are making our first story, a Localize It guide with state data and an audio Q&A with AP reporter Thalia Beaty available early on embargo as background for your reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-LOCALIZE IT — Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is increasingly under attack in many states and has lately been subject to restrictions or outright bans. We provide suggestions and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

Coach: Alabama shooting victim ‘a special kid’

McCarthy: Nation’s debt load a ‘ticking time bomb’

SpaceX calls off 1st launch of giant new rocket

Protests as House panel holds NYC hearing on Bragg

GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher ed

Why are teen girls in a crisis? It’s not just social media

While some students skip college, trade programs are booming

Report: Climate change, disease imperil North American bats

KANSAS CITY-TEEN SHOT — Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, say the investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated. Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson says his office is working with police to quickly review the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. The shooting happened Thursday night. Police have not identified the shooter or his race, though civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the shooter appears to be white. Police say that there is no indication right now that the shooting was racially motivated, but that the racial aspect remains under investigation. SENT: 860 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. A three-judge panel also affirmed Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out all of his convictions for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity. But the appeals court sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence. The appeals court wrote that police have difficult jobs, but when they commit crimes they must be held accountable. It said Chauvin crossed the line by using unreasonable force on Floyd. SENT: 710 words, photo.

ALABAMA SHOOTING — Alabama officials are identifying the four people who were killed in a weekend shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that also injured 28. Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims Monday as 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith. The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville. It’s not clear how many of the 28 injured were shot. SENT: 780 words, photos, video, audio.

TRUMP INDICTMENT-BRAGG — Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him. They’re trying to embarrass Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his home turf. The House Judiciary Committee’s field hearing near Bragg’s offices was billed as an examination of the Democrat’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. Democrats call it a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Manhattan’s first Black district attorney and deflect from the criminal charges Trump faces. It’s the latest effort by Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s to use his congressional powers to defend Trump from what he says is a politically motivated prosecution. SENT: 960 words, photos, audio.

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has delayed the opening of the trial. The decision raises the prospect that the two sides might settle before the eagerly watched case can go before a jury. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis suggested the sides try to mediate their dispute, according to a person close to Fox who was not authorized to speak publicly about the status of the lawsuit. Attorneys for both sides who appeared in court Monday declined to answer reporters’ questions about the delay. The case centers on whether Fox defamed Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election. SENT: 520 words, photos.

