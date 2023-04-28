Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

VOTING RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s state Supreme Court has thrown out previous rulings that declared illegal both redistricting maps for excessive partisanship and a photo voter identification law for being infected with racial bias. Friday’s opinions come less than four months since a new Republican majority on the court took their seats. The court swept away decisions made in December when the Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The decisions are likely to mean a photo ID mandate will soon be required in North Carolina elections. And the GOP-controlled legislature could have greater latitude in drawing maps favoring their candidates. The court on Friday also reversed another decision involving in restoring the rights of convicted felons. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 220 words.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION

LINCOLN, Neb. — Abortion bans in deeply conservative Nebraska and South Carolina each fell short of advancing in close legislative votes amid heated debates among Republicans. It’s another sign that abortion is becoming a difficult issue for the GOP. Cheers erupted outside the legislative chamber in Nebraska on Thursday as the last vote was counted. Opponents of the bill waved signs and chanted, “Whose house? Our house!” In South Carolina, Thursday’s vote was the third attempt since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer to strict bans on abortion. Fourteen states have bans in place on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. By James Pollard and Margery Beck. SENT: 810 words, photo, video.

____

VIRGINIA

CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCING

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who told his wife — and a federal jury — that he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for attacking police officers as he stormed the building. Prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of 15 years and 8 months for Markus Maly. That would be the longest sentence so far among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases. By Michael Kunzelman. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3:30 p.m.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-GOOGLE

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge has rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government’s antitrust case against it. Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Friday that the lawsuit alleging Google wields monopolistic power in the world of online advertising can proceed in its entirety. Her ruling is the second setback for Google at the federal court in Alexandria. Google had earlier tried to get the case consolidated with a similar lawsuit that’s been ongoing for several years in New York. But Brinkema ruled last month that the case can proceed in the Alexandria courthouse — known as the “Rocket Docket” for its reputation of swiftly adjudicating disputes. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 430 words.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

GAS DRILLING-DELAWARE BASIN

A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states sought to alleviate concern that it had weakened its recent ban on the dumping of fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed, issuing new policy language after an environmental group filed suit. By Michael Rubinkam.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-TIGERS

Baltimore plays Detroit at Comerica Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–PIRATES-NATIONALS

Pittsburgh plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Patrick Stevens.

HKN–HURRICANES-ISLANDERS

NEW YORK – Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders look to force their first-round series to a deciding game when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 win at Carolina in Game 5 that extended the series. The Hurricanes split two games in New York earlier in the series. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

MEDICAID-LOCALIZE IT — The Associated Press has found that confusion and errors are leading to people being erroneously booted off Medicaid during a nationwide review of all 84 million beneficiaries’ eligibility for the government-funded program. The review, also called “redetermination” or “unwinding,” is expected to leave millions over the next year without Medicaid. We tell you which states have started removing people from the Medicaid rolls and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

LEARNING TO READ-LOCALIZE IT — Third-graders across the country face a looming crisis. The majority will move onto fourth grade next year and will be expected to read well, even though many haven’t received adequate instruction because of the pandemic-fueled school interruptions and a reliance in some places on ineffective teaching methods. The latest data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year — reflected historic learning setbacks. We provide tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

VIDEO

3 soldiers dead after US Army helicopters collide

A NJ politician is gunned down, and a community reels

A key US inflation gauge remained high in March

Ticks active after mild winter, bringing risk of early Lyme

AUDIO

2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers

A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels

A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March

Corden addresses divided America in final ‘Late Late Show’

U.S. STORIES

MEDICAID-CULLING THE ROLLS — Some Medicaid recipients tell The Associated Press errors and confusion are leading to them being kicked off the federally and state-funded health coverage program. States are undertaking an unprecedented review of the 84 million Medicaid enrollees nationwide. The federal government will require states to remove people whose incomes are too high for the program. Millions are expected to lose insurance. Some advocacy groups and Medicaid recipients in states that have started the process say they’ve been mistakenly removed. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER-INSURRECTION — The silencing of a transgender lawmaker in Montana marks the third time in five weeks that Republicans have attempted to compare disruptive but nonviolent protests at state capitols to insurrections. The tactic follows a pattern set over the past two years when the term has been misused to describe public demonstrations and even the 2020 election that put Democrat Joe Biden in the White House. It’s a move experts say dismisses legitimate speech and downplays the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

BANK COLLAPSE-FED REVIEW — Silicon Valley Bank failed due to a combination of extremely poor bank management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision, the Federal Reserve says in a highly-anticipated review of how the central bank failed to properly supervise the bank before it collapsed early last month. The report issued Friday takes a critical look at what the Fed missed as Silicon Valley Bank grew quickly in size in the years leading up to its collapse. SENT: 730 words, photos.

ABORTION — Abortion bans in deeply conservative Nebraska and South Carolina each fell short of advancing in close legislative votes amid heated debates among Republicans. It’s another sign that abortion is becoming a difficult issue for the GOP. SENT: 810 words, photos.

DeSANTIS-DISNEY FEUD — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on his first international trade mission in four years and he can’t get away from questions about his feud with Disney World. While DeSantis projects the image of a fighter, the spat with Disney over an anti-LGBTQ law and the theme park’s right to self-govern is starting to distract from other messages, and could throughout an expected presidential campaign now that Disney is dragging DeSantis to court. DeSantis got a big bump in attention and support from his base when the feud first started, but as it’s dragged on more Republicans are beginning to question his wisdom. SENT: 890 words, photos.

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.