Great Southern Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 6:40 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.67.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBC

