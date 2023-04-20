Great Side Hustles for Retirees

When you retire, you might find that living expenses are higher than you expected. Even if you have an established…

When you retire, you might find that living expenses are higher than you expected. Even if you have an established budget, factors like inflation and a fluctuating market could make it harder to cover monthly costs. You might need to rework your retirement plan to include a part-time job to bring on additional income.

Getting a side hustle can be one way to help pay for retirement. You might get flexible hours or the chance to work from home. You may enjoy the social interactions that come with the job environment too. If you are older than your full retirement age, you will be able to work as many hours as you want without it impacting your Social Security benefits. For those that are not yet full retirement age, there could be limits to the amount you can earn before your Social Security income is temporarily reduced.

1. Customer Representative

Some companies in need of customer service representatives may be willing to accommodate the desire to work from home. You could connect from the comforts of your kitchen table and handle questions from callers. Due to their years of experience, seniors often have top-notch personal skills. If you are able to relate well to people and enjoy helping them, this could be a good side hustle.

2. Lawn Care Service

If you love being outdoors and working in gardens, you might pick up some jobs tending to yards in your neighborhood. You may know acquaintances that need help, or you could post an ad in your local Craigslist. Online marketplaces like GreenPal help connect providers with those seeking services. “We have many people getting ready for retirement or retirees themselves that use the platform,” says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, based in Nashville, Tennessee.

3. Bookkeeper

Recording data and making sure payments are made in a timely manner could be a good retirement job for those who are detail-oriented. As you keep track of finances as a bookkeeper, you’ll have the chance to keep your brain engaged. If you have already worked in this area, you might train newcomers for the role too.

4. Pet Sitter

For animal lovers, there could be chances to walk the neighborhood dogs every day or week. The job would enable you to get outside and interact regularly with pets. You might also watch a cat or monitor a bird for several weeks while a family is away. Sites like Rover, Pet Sitters International and DogVacay could help you get started.

5. Retail Worker

From helping customers find merchandise to stocking shelves and checking out customers, there could be many ways to stay active in a nearby store. If you work at a clothing store, you might receive discounts on the attire that is stocked. At an electronics retailer, you could get a lower price for items that you can use in your home, such as a television or tablet.

6. Collectible Seller

If you have baseball cards from the past, antiques that have been in your family or a shelf full of keepsakes, you might be able to sell the merchandise on auction sites. A few years ago, Vincent Zurzolo, president of ComicConnect.com and Metropolis Comics based in New York City, heard from a man in Kansas about a comic collection. When the man sent in the items, Zurzolo reviewed them and then offered him $18,000. “We are still finding original owner collections held onto by seniors who are downsizing and cashing in on their childhood treasures,” Zurzolo says.

7. Event Organizer

For individuals who enjoy setting up activities, working as an event coordinator might be the perfect side hustle. If you find an organization that needs part-time help, you could have the chance to connect with others regularly. The role might include planning for parties, alumni gatherings, conferences or annual fairs.

8. Freelance Writer

From local publications to alumni associations and community groups, there might be a chance to put your passion for grammar to use. If you are passionate about writing, you could look for a part-time remote position to provide content for an online publication. A company might hire you to help prepare reports or review products.

9. Online Business

If you worked in a specialized area, you may have expertise to share. Those interested in your niche might be willing to book a consultation or some hours of training. “From your favorite hobbies to your unique lifestyle, even your vocational experience, there is no shortage of topics that people are willing to pay for advice on,” says Lori Reeves, a success coach for solopreneurs based in Jackson, Tennessee.

10. Teacher Aid

Retired educators may find fulfillment in the chance to get back into a classroom. You could offer to help a teacher with classroom management or provide tutoring in certain subjects. For students that need extra help with their homework, there could be opportunities to meet with them after school hours or online.

11. Part-Time Consultant

After leaving the company where you worked, you might find they are short-staffed. In such cases, you could offer to come back on a part-time basis or offer mentoring to current employees. Younger workers might appreciate the chance to build a relationship with someone who spent decades in the industry and have lessons to share.

12. Portrait or Event Photographer

If you love taking pictures, you may discover opportunities in your local community. You could offer to photograph a city event, such as a summer festival or concert. You might help families create their holiday greeting cards or record their children’s birthday parties. If you don’t have the right equipment, there could be upfront costs. Generally, with a photography side business, you can choose how often you want to work. For instance, you might show up for events during the spring and then take off for the summer so you can travel more during the warm months.

