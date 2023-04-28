2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 4:07 PM

Wheat for May was up 5 cents at $6.1975 a bushel; May corn rose 9 cents at $6.36 a bushel, May oats was off 4.25 cents at $3.02 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 17.50 cents at $14.4425 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.7517 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .55 cent at $2.1097 a pound; while May. lean hogs rose 1.53 cents at $.7965 a pound.

