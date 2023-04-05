TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 11:08 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 2.75 cents at $6.8975 a bushel; May corn rose 8.25 cents at $6.5850 a bushel; May oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.4850 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 8.75 cents at 15.2475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.6797 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 2.12 cents at $1.98 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell .72 cent at $.7350 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

