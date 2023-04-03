Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was upu1.25 cents at $6.9350 a bushel; May corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.5775 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was upu1.25 cents at $6.9350 a bushel; May corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.5775 a bushel, May oats lost 16 cents at $3.4825 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 16.50 cents at $15.22 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.6812 a pound; Apr. cattle lost 1.87 cents at $1.9895 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell .73 cent at $.7452 a pound.

