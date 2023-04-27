Grains lower,Livstock higher.

d CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 21.50 cents at $6.18 a bushel; May corn was off 11.75 cents at $6.33750 a bushel; May oats lost 11.25 cents at $3.2350 a bushel; while May soybeans was up .50 cent at $14.45 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.7442 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $2.0217 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .88 cent at $.7657 a pound.

