Grains lower,Livstock higher.

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 3.25 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; May corn was down 9.75 cents at $6.24 a bushel; May oats lost 11.50 cents at $3.00 a bushel; while May soybeans off 1.25 cents at $14.3125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 2.13 cents at $1.77 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 9.23 cents at $2.1190 a pound; May. lean hogs was up .80 cent at $.7910 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

