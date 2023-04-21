Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May fell 6 cents at $6.6175 a bushel; May corn was off .50 cent at $6.6325 a bushel,…

Wheat for May fell 6 cents at $6.6175 a bushel; May corn was off .50 cent at $6.6325 a bushel, May oats was down 9 cents at $3.3350 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 14 cents at $14.8350 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.7397 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $2.0377 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7702 a pound.

