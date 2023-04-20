COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 3:32 PM

Wheat for May was down 14 cents at $6.6775 a bushel; May corn fell 8.50 cents at $6.6375 a bushel, May oats was off 4.75 cents at $3.4250 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 9 cents at $14.9750 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.32 cents at $1.7410 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $2.0502 a pound; while May lean hogs lost 1.95 cents at $.7682 a pound.

