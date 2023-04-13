Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was off 12.50 cents at $6.67 a bushel; May corn fell 3.75 cents at $6.5225 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 12.50 cents at $6.67 a bushel; May corn fell 3.75 cents at $6.5225 a bushel, May oats declined 3.50 cents at $3.3225 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.25 cents at $15.01 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.23 cents at $1.7550 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .45 cent at $2.0267 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .70 cent at $.7160 a pound.

