TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May lost 9.50 cents at $6.82 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $6.5275 a bushel, May oats fell 3 cents at $3.38 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 6.50 cents at $15.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.6840 a pound; Apr. cattle was off .13 cent at $1.9782 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.18 cents at $.7340 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up