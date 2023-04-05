Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 9.50 cents at $6.82 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $6.5275 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 9.50 cents at $6.82 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $6.5275 a bushel, May oats fell 3 cents at $3.38 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 6.50 cents at $15.11 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.6840 a pound; Apr. cattle was off .13 cent at $1.9782 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.18 cents at $.7340 a pound.

