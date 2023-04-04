TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | History-making charges | Cameras in the courtroom? | What to expect | Photos
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 11:02 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 10.75 cents at $6.9250 a bushel; May corn was down 14.75 cents at $6.5025 a bushel; May oats lost 11.50 cents at $3.46 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 9.25 cents at 15.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.6827 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 2 cents at $2.0012 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .48 cent at $.7422 a pound.

