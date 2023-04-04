TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | History-making charges | Cameras in the courtroom? | What to expect | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grains lower, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 3:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May was off 2 cents at $6.9150 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at $6.5375 a bushel, May oats lost 7.25 cents at $3.41 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 4.50 cents at $15.1750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .52 cent at $1.6760 a pound; Apr. cattle fell 1 cent at $1.9795 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost 2.30 cents at $.7222 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up