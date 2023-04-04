Grains lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was off 2 cents at $6.9150 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at $6.5375 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 2 cents at $6.9150 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at $6.5375 a bushel, May oats lost 7.25 cents at $3.41 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 4.50 cents at $15.1750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .52 cent at $1.6760 a pound; Apr. cattle fell 1 cent at $1.9795 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost 2.30 cents at $.7222 a pound.

