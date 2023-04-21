Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower and Livestock…

Grains lower and Livestock mostly lower.

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

d

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 13.75 cents at $6.6350 a bushel; May corn fell 7 cents at $6.5825 a bushel; May oats was off 3.50 cents at $3.4175 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 37 cents at $14.5225 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .95 cent at $1.73 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $2.0472 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.7715 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up