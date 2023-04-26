2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Grains, Livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 11:42 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 2.75 cents at $6.3950 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at $6.4550 a bushel; May oats lost 11.25 cents at $3.2350 a bushel; while May soybeans was up .50 cent at $14.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.7442 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $2.0217 a pound; May. lean hogs was off .88 cent at $.7657 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

