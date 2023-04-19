COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Grains, Livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 11:33 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 4 cents at $6.8850 a bushel; May corn gained 4.75 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; May oats rose 2 cents at $3.48 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 3.50 cents at $15.1775 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.7590 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $2.0475 a pound; May. lean hogs lost 1.08 cents at $.7892 a pound.

