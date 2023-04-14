Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 15.50 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; May corn rose 14 cents at $6.6625 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 15.50 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; May corn rose 14 cents at $6.6625 a bushel, May oats gained 3.75 cents at $3.36 a bushel; while May soybeans fell .50 cent at $15.0050 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .75 cent at $1.7475 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .73 cent at $2.0340 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.7175 a pound.

