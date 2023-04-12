Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 5.50 cents at $6.7950 a bushel; May corn rose 5 cents at $6.56 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 5.50 cents at $6.7950 a bushel; May corn rose 5 cents at $6.56 a bushel, May oats was down 4.50 cents at $3.3575 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 7 cents at $15.0725 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.97 cents at $1.7427 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .12 cent at $2.0222 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was down .75 cent at $.7230 a pound.

