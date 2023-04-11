Live Radio
Grains, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 3:42 PM

Wheat for May was off 4.50 cents at $6.74 a bushel; May corn fell 3 cents at $6.51 a bushel, May oats was down .25 cent at $3.4025 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 10 cents at $14.9725 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .93 cent at $1.7230 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .18 cent at $2.0210 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was down .32 cent at $.7305 a pound.

